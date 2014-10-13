COPENHAGEN Oct 13 The Danish central bank could
be gearing up for another interest rate cut to counter an
unwelcome strengthening of the crown currency.
The Nationalbank has tended to act in policy lockstep with
the European Central Bank and accordingly cut rates on Sept. 4,
but it has no fixed schedule of meetings and never gives
guidance on monetary policy.
Some analysts believe that, as it has done at certain times
in the past to keep the crown steady, it may again move
independently of the ECB and cut its certificates of deposit
rate further below zero before the end of this year.
"The pressure on the crown remains (for it to strengthen)...
and we therefore expect the Nationalbank to make additional
intervention purchase in the FX market and a 10 basis points
unilateral rate cut before year-end," analyst Jens Naervig
Pedersen from Danske Bank said.
The Danish central bank's policy cornerstone is to keep the
local currency within a narrow band against the euro.
It has traded around 7.4440 per euro during the past month,
some distance from the central parity rate of 7.46038, and was
changing hands at 7.4436 on Monday.
"An independent Danish interest rate cut has moved closer,"
Citi wrote in a note to clients.
The central bank cut the CD rate - the returns commercial
banks get for parking their money with it for one week - by 0.1
percentage points to minus 0.05 percent on Sept 4, tracking a
drop to minus 0.2 percent in the euro zone equivalent, the
overnight deposit rate.
According to Citi, growing market expectations of additional
monetary policy measures from the ECB have driven the recent
strengthening of the crown.
In turn, this has driven euro area money market rates lower
and yield spreads versus Danish equivalents have widened, making
it more attractive for investors to buy Danish securities.
The Danish central bank also manages the crown level with
market interventions, and traditionally around 10-20 billion
crowns worth over a short period has been enough to trigger a
unilateral rate change.
Intervention levels, which the central bank publishes once a
month, reached 0.7 billion crowns in September.
(Reporting by Ole Mikkelsen, editing by John Stonestreet)