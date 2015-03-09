COPENHAGEN, March 9 Danish utility DONG has
hired JP Morgan as an adviser to investigate a possible
initial public offering (IPO), it said on Monday, adding that it
aims to make a decision on the process in the second half of
this year.
The company, which also operates wind farms, said it would
not comment on media reports late last week that it would spin
off its oil and gas production business before an IPO.
The Danish government sold an 18 percent stake of DONG to
investors led by Goldman Sachs last year, with an
understanding that the company would be listed. Analysts had
expected a listing to take place between 2017 and 2018.
The Danish stock exchange last week welcomed its first major
IPO for a year when Novo Nordisk's IT business NNIT
listed and its shares soared.
But some investors may still be shy of Danish IPOs after the
spectacular failure of ship fuel supplier OW Bunker, which filed
for bankruptcy last November, eight months after its stock
market debut.
(Reporting by Sabina Zawadzki and Alexander Tange; Editing by
David Goodman)