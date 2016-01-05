By Sabina Zawadzki
| COPENHAGEN
COPENHAGEN Jan 5 Danish companies are eyeing a
series of energy and shipping projects in Iran following a visit
this week by the country's foreign minister, local news agencies
and officials said on Tuesday.
The Danish foreign ministry said its minister, Kristian
Jensen, travelled to Tehran with a delegation representing 58
companies on Monday and that exports could increase by 500
million Danish crowns ($72 million) once sanctions against
Iran's nuclear programme are lifted.
News agency Shana cited Iranian Petroleum Minister Bijan
Zanganeh as saying Danish companies were interested in
developing oil fields in the Caspian Sea including the South
Pars gas field, which also produces condensates.
Global conglomerate A.P. Moller-Maersk is in the oil
industry through its Maersk Oil unit. The company declined to
give details of any talks it had with Iranian officials.
The Mehr news agency also cited the Islamic Republic of Iran
Shipping Lines (IRISL) as saying that Maersk Line, the world's
largest container shipping company, would begin services to
Iranian ports.
"We can confirm that we have met with representatives from
the Iranian government to discuss possible projects. Nothing has
been agreed and we cannot share further details," Maersk said in
a statement.
Mehr also cited Energy Minister Hamid Chitchian as saying
that Denmark offered to invest in the construction of a wind
turbine factory.
Denmark's Vestas, the world's largest wind turbine
maker, said its representatives were present in Tehran and the
company was looking into opportunities there but would not
elaborate on any talks.
One early Danish mover on Iran was drug maker Novo Nordisk
which said in September it would build a $78 million
manufacturing plant in the country, signalling what it called a
"long-term commitment to Iran".
The Danish foreign ministry directed questions to its
delegation in Iran, which confirmed a memorandum had been signed
with Tehran on insuring Danish exports to Iran but declined to
comment on other individual business talks.
($1 = 6.9407 Danish crowns)
(Editing by Tom Heneghan)