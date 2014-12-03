COPENHAGEN Dec 3 The main shareholders in
Danish business services firm ISS sold 13.5 percent of
the company's existing stock for 4.1 billion Danish crowns ($682
million), the company said on Wednesday.
The shareholders, private equity firm EQT and funds
advised by Goldman Sachs, had planned to sell 18.6
million shares in a book-building process, but decided later on
Tuesday to increase this to 25 million shares.
At a price of 162 Danish crowns each, the shares in the
placement were sold at a 4 percent discount to Tuesday's closing
price of 169.2 crowns per share.
