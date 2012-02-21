COPENHAGEN Feb 21 Denmark's central bank said on Tuesday that debt issuance for the central government this year would emphasise longer maturities to take advantage of low long-term interest rates.

Denmark's basic issuance strategy for government bond issuance is to build up liquid series on the basis of a 40-20-40 percentage distribution between the two-year, five-year and 10-year maturity segments.

"In view of the low long-term yields and to maintain low interest-rate sensitivity and refinancing risk, the strategy is to issue a larger share in the longer maturity segments in 2012," the Nationalbank said in a statement.

It did not specify what share of the total issuance this year would be in longer maturities, but repeated a figure of 28 billion Danish crowns ($5.00 billion) for domestic bond issuance this year -- unchanged from an estimate given in January. ($1 = 5.6037 Danish crowns) (Reporting by John Acher)