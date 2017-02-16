(Repeats, without changes, to additional subscribers)
By Julie Astrid Thomsen
COPENHAGEN Feb 16 Danish toymaker Lego is
building a play house in its home town designed to look like 21
giant versions of its bricks stacked on top of each other, the
company said on Thursday.
The Lego House is due to open in September near the
company's headquarters in Billund, Denmark.
"Lego House will be the only one of its kind in the world
and it will remain so, because Billund is the home of Lego and
this is where we will always be," its general manager, Jesper
Vilstrup, told Reuters.
The 12,000 square metre (130,000 square feet) building,
designed by Danish architect Bjarke Ingels, will include three
restaurants, a Lego store, four play areas and a gallery
displaying the history of Lego and creations made by fans.
Lego House will "display everything the Lego brick can do,"
Vilstrup said.
Lego, which is vying with Barbie doll maker Mattel to become
the world's biggest toy maker, has teamed up with movie
franchises such as Star Wars in deals that span Lego sets, video
games, and smartphone applications.
The company, founded in 1932 by Ole Kirk Kristiansen and his
grandchild Kjeld Kirk Kristiansen, aims to bring children back
to its core product: the Lego brick, first produced in its
current form in 1958.
