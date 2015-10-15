ODENSE, Denmark Oct 15 Danish zoo staff
dissected a nine-month-old lion cub in front of an audience of
enthralled young children on Thursday, as a social media storm
about the gruesome display raged outside.
Some of the youngsters held their noses as zookeepers
methodically sliced up the cat, the year after the public
dismemberment of a dead giraffe at another Danish zoo triggered
an equally fierce debate.
"It smelled really bad but it was exciting to see what the
lion looks like inside. It's cool that it was so similar to a
human," said 11-year-old Sofie Beyer, visiting the zoo in
Odense, Denmark's third largest town.
Staff gave a running commentary as they displayed the cub's
stomach. They have regularly defended the display, saying it
would educate children about animals and the realities of life
and death.
"Butchers!" wrote one commenter on the zoo's Facebook page,
which included details of the dissection.
"Exposing young people to animal dissection as 'science' can
foster a callousness towards animals later on in life. Many
countries are watching what you are doing with disgust ... You
need to stop," wrote another.
A third member of the public noted that the only children
"who were traumatised were the ones who did not get seats for
the event."
Most of the complaints were written in English while the
supportive posts tended to be in Danish - suggesting there was
less squeamishness in a country with a thriving agrarian sector,
and where pigs outnumber humans two-to-one.
The cub was killed in February this year because her genes
were already common in Europe, so might have weakened the gene
pool if she had gone on to breed. The zoo declined to say
whether she had been given a name.
'Marius', an 18-month-old giraffe who was also slaughtered
to prevent in-breeding, was dissected in Copenhagen's zoo last
year. Staff received death threats.
