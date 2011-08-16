COPENHAGEN Aug 16 Denmark's central bank said on Tuesday it would improve financial institutions' access to liquidity by expanding its lending base.

The Nationalbank said in a statement that the new arrangements would come into force on Oct. 1 and remain in place until further notice.

The announcement followed news last week that the central bank had slightly expanded the range of collateral that banks and mortgage lenders can use when borrowing from the Nationalbank. (Reporting by John Acher)