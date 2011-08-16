(Adds central bank chief quotes)
COPENHAGEN Aug 16 Denmark's central bank said
on Tuesday it would improve financial institutions' access to
liquidity by allowing good quality bank loans to stand as
collateral for loans from the central bank.
The Nationalbank said in a statement that the new
arrangements would come into force on Oct. 1 and remain in
place until further notice.
"With the expanded collateral basis, individual financial
institutions' access to liquidity will be eased," central bank
chief Nils Bernstein said in an email response to questions
from Reuters.
"The Nationalbank is expanding the collateral basis to
improve banks' access to liquidity both in the short term and
to contribute to smoothing the way in connection with the
expiry of individual state guarantees (to banks)," Bernstein
said.
Individual state guarantees to Danish banks are due to
expire in 2013, and worries about the removal of that support
have contributed to a liquidity squeeze on some banks.
"It is not the intention, however, that banks should base
their business models solely on loans at the Nationalbank,"
Bernstein said.
He said no decision had been made on how much banks could
expect to borrow under the new collateral arrangements that
will go into effect on Oct. 1.
The Nationalbank said that further details, including added
interest that would apply, rules on maximum lending, haircuts,
and the methods of assessing the quality of pledged collateral,
remain to be determined.
The announcement followed news last week that the central
bank had slightly expanded the range of collateral that banks
and mortgage lenders could use when borrowing from the
Nationalbank by qualifying shares in jointly owned corporations
as security.
Danish banks have seen funding costs climb and a number of
them have been shut out of foreign funding markets in recent
weeks due to worries about the possibility of more small bank
failures following the collapse of Fjordbank Mors in June.
On Friday, Denmark's economics and business minister said
the government was working on a plan to help smaller banks
regain access to international funding markets and make it more
attractive for the sector to consolidate.
