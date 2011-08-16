(Adds central bank chief quotes)

COPENHAGEN Aug 16 Denmark's central bank said on Tuesday it would improve financial institutions' access to liquidity by allowing good quality bank loans to stand as collateral for loans from the central bank.

The Nationalbank said in a statement that the new arrangements would come into force on Oct. 1 and remain in place until further notice.

"With the expanded collateral basis, individual financial institutions' access to liquidity will be eased," central bank chief Nils Bernstein said in an email response to questions from Reuters.

"The Nationalbank is expanding the collateral basis to improve banks' access to liquidity both in the short term and to contribute to smoothing the way in connection with the expiry of individual state guarantees (to banks)," Bernstein said.

Individual state guarantees to Danish banks are due to expire in 2013, and worries about the removal of that support have contributed to a liquidity squeeze on some banks.

"It is not the intention, however, that banks should base their business models solely on loans at the Nationalbank," Bernstein said.

He said no decision had been made on how much banks could expect to borrow under the new collateral arrangements that will go into effect on Oct. 1.

The Nationalbank said that further details, including added interest that would apply, rules on maximum lending, haircuts, and the methods of assessing the quality of pledged collateral, remain to be determined.

The announcement followed news last week that the central bank had slightly expanded the range of collateral that banks and mortgage lenders could use when borrowing from the Nationalbank by qualifying shares in jointly owned corporations as security. For more, see: [ID:nL6E7JA1EO]

Danish banks have seen funding costs climb and a number of them have been shut out of foreign funding markets in recent weeks due to worries about the possibility of more small bank failures following the collapse of Fjordbank Mors in June.

Danish banks have seen funding costs climb and a number of them have been shut out of foreign funding markets in recent weeks due to worries about the possibility of more small bank failures following the collapse of Fjordbank Mors in June.

On Friday, Denmark's economics and business minister said the government was working on a plan to help smaller banks regain access to international funding markets and make it more attractive for the sector to consolidate. [ID:nL6E7JC0KR]