COPENHAGEN Jan 16 Denmark's central bank
said on Monday it would offer a new three-year liquidity loan to
financial institutions on March 30 and on Sept. 28.
The interest rate on the new loan will be variable and
reflect the bank's seven-day monetary policy lending rate plus a
margin, but the margin on the loan will be zero up until July
31, 2013, the Nationalbank said in a statement.
The bank will consider increasing the margin after that date
if access to liquidity in the money and capital markets has
normalised, the bank said.
The loan can be paid off early, either in part or in full,
on a weekly basis, but only after six months from the time it is
granted.
The unlimited facility will be provided against collateral,
the Nationalbank said.
The bank had initially announced the plan to offer banks and
mortgage credit institutions the new three-year loan last month.
(Reporting by John Acher; editing by Ron Askew)