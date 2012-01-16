COPENHAGEN Jan 16 Denmark's central bank said on Monday it would offer a new three-year liquidity loan to financial institutions on March 30 and on Sept. 28.

The interest rate on the new loan will be variable and reflect the bank's seven-day monetary policy lending rate plus a margin, but the margin on the loan will be zero up until July 31, 2013, the Nationalbank said in a statement.

The bank will consider increasing the margin after that date if access to liquidity in the money and capital markets has normalised, the bank said.

The loan can be paid off early, either in part or in full, on a weekly basis, but only after six months from the time it is granted.

The unlimited facility will be provided against collateral, the Nationalbank said.

The bank had initially announced the plan to offer banks and mortgage credit institutions the new three-year loan last month. (Reporting by John Acher; editing by Ron Askew)