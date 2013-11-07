* New bill adresses risks of Danish mortgage lenders
* It implies one-year bonds could be transformed into
long-term bond
* Investors will carry the risk for the extension
COPENHAGEN, Nov 7 The Danish government plans to
put forward a bill to reduce the risk banks face when they
refinance their adjustable-rate mortgage bonds.
Denmark has the third-biggest covered bond market in the
world after the United States and Germany, and credit rating
agencies and the European Commision have raised concerns about
these loans, saying banks are at risk should international debt
markets freeze up.
Danish banks have suffered heavily from a burst property
bubble and a struggling agricultural sector.
The bonds, which are refinanced at large auctions every
year, have received strong investor appetite, helping keep
borrowing costs for homeowners down.
But ratings agency Standard and Poor's lowered its outlook
for Danske Bank's rating to stable from positive in
July due to the funding risks at the auctions.
The government proposed that if a refinancing auction failed
the one-year bonds should be transformed into convertible bonds
with a maturity of up to 30 years with a coupon yield equal to
the existing coupon plus 5 percentage points.
"The change should be seen in light of the increasing
attention lately to the refinancing risk associated with
adjustable-rate mortgage loans," Business Minister Henrik Sass
Larsen said in a statement on Thursday.
"This is seen as an important initiative," mortgage analyst
Lene Boisen from Jyske Bank said.
Under the existing rules the mortgage lenders would have to
put more capital aside to keep their credit ratings and fulfil
the requirements from planned European regulations.
"That is too expensive for them. So to avoid being
downgraded they have to do this," Boisen said.
The bill, which the minority centre-left government will now
seek parliamentary support for, implies that investors owning
the bonds will carry the risk for the extension.
"However, this risk is likely to be low. Therefore, the
assessment is that the interest rate on the relevant mortgage
bonds will not be significantly affected," the Business Ministry
said.
Danish homeowners held a total of 1,175 billion Danish
crowns ($213 billion) in one-year adjustable rate loans by the
end of July, corresponding to 47.5 percent of the total mortgage
loans.
Danish household debt is at around three times annual
disposable income, a high level in an international context.
Nykredit and Nordea are also among the
largest mortgage lenders in Denmark.
The bill is intended to come into force on Jan 1.
($1 = 5.5141 Danish crowns)
