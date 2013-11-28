By Teis Jensen
| COPENHAGEN
COPENHAGEN Nov 28 A Danish government attempt
to reduce risks for mortgage lenders could backfire, making it
harder for borrowers and lenders to predict their costs and
increasing the risk of a financial crisis, bond investors say.
Denmark has Europe's second-largest market in bonds backed
by mortgage loans and the government bill put forward on
Thursday aims to reduce the risk mortgage lenders face when they
refinance adjustable-rate bonds at large annual auctions.
Investors have been keen to buy the bonds, helping keep
borrowing costs for homeowners low.
Even so, credit rating agencies say Danish mortgage lenders
are at risk should international debt markets freeze up.
But investors say the government proposal, intended to make
the market safer by preventing a sudden surge in lenders'
financing costs, is too complicated and would deter investors.
The government is proposing that if a refinancing auction
fails, or produces an interest rate more than 5 percentage
points higher than the rate the bond originally offered, then
the bond would be extended by 12 months at a time.
The aim is to reduce the amount of capital that mortgage
lenders have to put aside to cover their obligations to
bondholders in order to satisfy credit-rating agencies and
planned European regulations.
"The overall objective of the bill is to secure the future
of the Danish mortgage model," Business Minister Henrik Sass
Larsen said in a statement on Thursday.
However, Danish asset manager Maj Invest said the bill had
very few, if any, positive elements. "In turn it increases the
complexity and opacity for both borrowers and investors".
"Furthermore it increases the systemic risk for the
financial sector in the event of a crisis and increases in
interest rates," Maj Invest said.
The Danish Bankers Association predicted the bill would
deter potential investors by making the bonds too complex.
The Danish Insurance Association, which represents some
large investors in Danish mortgage bonds, called the bill
unclear, hasty and potentially damaging.
However, Denmark's central bank said that the bill would
create a "robust system", and credit rating agency Fitch said it
would "greatly reduce liquidity risk associated with
concentrated refinancing via bond auctions".
Credit rating agencies Moody's and Standard and Poor's have
not yet commented on the bill. Standard & Poor's lowered its
outlook for Danske Bank's rating to stable from
positive in July due to the funding risks at the auctions.
Refinancing auctions at Denmark's largest mortgage lender
Nykredit resulted in a record-low interest rate of 0.25 percent
on Wednesday. Stockholm-based Nordea is also among the
largest mortgage lenders in Denmark.
The minority centre-left government will now seek
parliamentary support for the bill, which was first announced on
Nov. 7, but has since been amended. The bill is intended to come
into force on April 1.
(Additional reporting by Erik Matzen; Editing by Ruth
Pitchford)