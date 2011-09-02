Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
COPENHAGEN, Sept 2 Danish mortgage credit institution Nykredit and its subsidiary Totalkredit plan to hold covered bond auctions in September to refinance existing credit amounting to 80 billion Danish crowns ($15.3 billion), Nykredit said on Friday.
The offerings come in connection with the interest rate adjustment on Nykredit's and Totalkredit's adjustable-rate mortgages (ARMs) and refinancing of Nykredit's Cibor and Euribor-based loans, Nykredit said.
The total offering will consist of 57 billion crowns in crown-denominated fixed-rate bullet bonds and 23 billion in floating-rate bonds, the company said.
For historical reasons Denmark has the world's third-biggest mortgage bond market after those of the United States and Germany.
A large part of Danish mortgage credit is in bonds which are refinanced annually. ($1 = 5.228 Danish crowns) (Reporting by John Acher; Editing by David Holmes)
