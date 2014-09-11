COPENHAGEN, Sept 11 Denmark's Financial Services Authority (FSA) proposed tighter guidelines on Thursday to limit risk for mortgage lenders in a country whose private household debt is the highest in the developed world.

The guidelines need a parliamentary vote to come into effect as regulations.

The high share of interest-only loans in Denmark has worried credit-rating agencies. Danes' debts average three times their disposable income and are worth 148 percent of national output, more than any other nation in the Organisation of Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD).

Interest-only loans amount to 820 billion Danish crowns ($142 billion) of the 1.4 billion crown market.

"With the 'supervisory diamond', the total amount of interest-only loans will be reduced in the coming years," Minister for Business and Growth Henrik Sass Larsen said in a statement, referring to the Danish name for the guidelines.

Scandinavian households in general have a high level of debt, although some economists see that as offset by a culture of personal savings and by high taxation which holds down national debt.

Nevertheless, there remain concerns around Denmark's 'flexloans' market worth 930 billion Danish crowns ($162 billion), which is refinanced every year and vulnerable to collapse should international debt markets freeze up.

The government has tried to deal with these concerns through a bill passed in February.

The 'supervisory diamond' from the FSA consists of five guidelines for the six largest mortgage lenders Nykredit, Totalkredit, Danske Bank's Realkredit Danmark, Nordea's Nordea Kredit, BRFkredit and DLR.

For each of the mortgage banks FSA proposes that from 2018:

* Lending growth to market segments of private homeowners, property rental, agriculture and other corporate should be kept to below 15 percent per year.

* The sum of the 20 single largest loan exposures should not exceed the mortgage bank's own equity.

* When a loan exceeds 75 percent of the property's value, no more than 30 percent of the remaining loan can have a rate that would need to be changed within two years.

The FSA proposes that from 2020:

* The share of loans with semi-annual refinancing needs should be lower than 15 percent of the total portfolio.

* When a loan exceeds 75 percent of the property's value, no more than 55 percent of the remaining loan can be an interest-only loan.

(1 US dollar = 5.7501 Danish crown) (Reporting by Teis Jensen and Erik Matzen; Editing by Sabina Zawadzki/Ruth Pitchford)