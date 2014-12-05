COPENHAGEN Dec 5 Danish mortgage banks will be
required by law to build a capital buffer of 2 percent of total
lending under government proposals to safeguard the $419 billion
mortgage bond market, according to a confidential memo seen by
Reuters on Friday.
The bill proposed by the Ministry of Business and Growth,
which will need parliamentary approval, comes on top of other
new regulations aimed at ensuring investor confidence in
Europe's second-largest mortgage bond market.
Such a requirement would mean the mortgage banks had to hold
additional buffers of 50 billion crowns ($8.27 billion) to
safeguard against potential losses.
The chief executive of the Danish Mortgage Banks'
Federation, Karsten Beltoft, said that figure was inordinately
high considering that investors have not lost money in the
mortgage system's entire 220-year history.
"This will impose extra costs on the mortgage lenders, and
ultimately there are only the borrowers to pay for it," he said.
But credit rating agency Fitch said the buffer, which can be
made up with common equity, junior debt and senior unsecured
debt, may end up being higher.
"The buffer (...) appears low compared with the at least 6
percent leverage requirement proposed by the Financial Stability
Board (FSB) for global systemically important banks' (GSIBs)
total loss-absorbing capacity (TLAC)," Fitch said in a note.
Europe's largest mortgage lender, Nykredit,
would have to raise about 2.8 billion crowns of "eligible
instruments" to meet the new resolution buffer, whereas Danske
Bank's subsidiary Realkredit Danmark already holds
sufficient buffers, according to Fitch.
The government proposes that the capital requirements should
be reassessed in 2018.
Danish household debt is among the world's highest, around
290 percent of disposable income and 140 percent of gross
domestic product, mainly in mortgages.
But Danish households also hold assets double the value of
their liabilities, including substantial pension savings, said
rating agency Moody's.
(1 US dollar = 6.0496 Danish crown)
