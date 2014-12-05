COPENHAGEN Dec 5 Danish mortgage banks will be required by law to build a capital buffer of 2 percent of total lending under government proposals to safeguard the $419 billion mortgage bond market, according to a confidential memo seen by Reuters on Friday.

The bill proposed by the Ministry of Business and Growth, which will need parliamentary approval, comes on top of other new regulations aimed at ensuring investor confidence in Europe's second-largest mortgage bond market.

Such a requirement would mean the mortgage banks had to hold additional buffers of 50 billion crowns ($8.27 billion) to safeguard against potential losses.

The chief executive of the Danish Mortgage Banks' Federation, Karsten Beltoft, said that figure was inordinately high considering that investors have not lost money in the mortgage system's entire 220-year history.

"This will impose extra costs on the mortgage lenders, and ultimately there are only the borrowers to pay for it," he said.

But credit rating agency Fitch said the buffer, which can be made up with common equity, junior debt and senior unsecured debt, may end up being higher.

"The buffer (...) appears low compared with the at least 6 percent leverage requirement proposed by the Financial Stability Board (FSB) for global systemically important banks' (GSIBs) total loss-absorbing capacity (TLAC)," Fitch said in a note.

Europe's largest mortgage lender, Nykredit, would have to raise about 2.8 billion crowns of "eligible instruments" to meet the new resolution buffer, whereas Danske Bank's subsidiary Realkredit Danmark already holds sufficient buffers, according to Fitch.

The government proposes that the capital requirements should be reassessed in 2018.

Danish household debt is among the world's highest, around 290 percent of disposable income and 140 percent of gross domestic product, mainly in mortgages.

But Danish households also hold assets double the value of their liabilities, including substantial pension savings, said rating agency Moody's. (1 US dollar = 6.0496 Danish crown) (Reporting by Erik Matzen; Writing by Teis Jensen; Editing by Catherine Evans)