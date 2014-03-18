COPENHAGEN, March 18 NNIT, the information
technology unit of Danish pharmaceuticals company Novo Nordisk
, said on Tuesday it had appointed Morgan Stanley
and Danske Bank to advise on the possibility
of a separate listing.
Novo Nordisk announced in January it was looking into the
possibility of spinning off NNIT, saying it wanted to
concentrate on its core activity.
NNIT published an operating profit (EBIT) of 246.5 million
Danish crowns ($46.00 million) on Tuesday, up 13.7 percent from
2012. It said it expected EBIT to grow by 10 percent in 2014.
That put it in a strong position, said its Chief Financial
Officer, Krogsgaard Thomsen. "So this means the evaluation of a
potential listing on the stock exchange continues as planned,"
he added.