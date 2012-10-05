STOCKHOLM Oct 5 The head of retail banking for Nordea, the Nordic region's biggest bank, said on Friday he sees loan losses in Denmark stabilising as the country's troubled real estate and agriculture sectors may have seen their worst.

Danish banks have been stung by bad debts from a burst property bubble and rising writedowns on loans to struggling farmers while bank profits have taken a hit after regulators tightened writedown rules in April this year.

"I think and hope it will level out," Michael Rasmussen, also the head of Nordea in Denmark told Reuters, regarding bank provisions for loan losses in Denmark.

(Reporting by Mia Shanley)