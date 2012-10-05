UPDATE 3-In split from SocGen, TCW's fortunes seen set to rise
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
STOCKHOLM Oct 5 The head of retail banking for Nordea, the Nordic region's biggest bank, said on Friday he sees loan losses in Denmark stabilising as the country's troubled real estate and agriculture sectors may have seen their worst.
Danish banks have been stung by bad debts from a burst property bubble and rising writedowns on loans to struggling farmers while bank profits have taken a hit after regulators tightened writedown rules in April this year.
"I think and hope it will level out," Michael Rasmussen, also the head of Nordea in Denmark told Reuters, regarding bank provisions for loan losses in Denmark.
(Reporting by Mia Shanley)
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
* Defendant's federal conviction was overturned in February
* Alternatives to Libor to be found for some contracts