COPENHAGEN Dec 7 Denmark's oil production is estimated to fall by 7 percent in 2011 from 2010 to around 13.2 million cubic metres, which corresponds to about 228,000 barrels per day, the Danish Energy Agency said on Wednesday.

The 2011 estimate was adjusted up by 0.6 million cubic metres from the agency's June forecast mainly due to higher expectations for production from the Halfdan and Tyra fields, the energy agency said.

Denmark's North Sea oil and gas fields are ageing and production is generally on the decline.

Danish oil production is expected to fall to 9.2 million cubic metres in 2015, a decline of 35 percent from the 2010 level, the energy agency said.

"For the period from 2012 to 2015 minor revisions have been made in relation to the Annual Report, and the overall estimate for production over this period is unchanged," the agency said in a statement.

Denmark's gas production is estimated to fall in 2011 by 21 percent from 2010 to 5.6 billion cubic metres, and gas output is seen falling to 4.5 billion cubic metres in 2015, the energy agency said.

Most of the petroleum in the Danish sector of the North Sea is produced by the Danish Underground Consortium (DUC), a partnership of A.P. Moller-Maersk, Shell and Chevron. (Reporting by John Acher)