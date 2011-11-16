* Danish govt sets review of North Sea concession
* Says aims to boost state's oil revenues
* Maersk says expects government to honour agreements
By Erik Matzen
COPENHAGEN, Nov 16 The Danish government
aims to revise a North Sea oil concession granted to operator
A.P. Moller-Maersk with the goal of increasing
state revenues from oil and gas production, energy officials
said on Wednesday.
As a first step in the process, the government will carry
out a review of petroleum taxation, the ministry of climate,
energy and building said in a statement.
"We will see if we can find a new balance so that producers
get more incentive to invest in increased oil and gas
production, while at the same time they and the state get larger
revenues from this activity in the North Sea," Climate, Energy
and Building Minister Martin Lidegaard told Reuters.
The oil recovery rate in the Danish sector of the North Sea
is about 24 percent, and every increase of one percentage point
in that rate boosts revenues by 60 billion Danish crowns ($10.9
billion), according to the Danish Energy Agency.
"The government wants society to get the biggest possible
dividend from oil and gas resources," the ministry of climate,
energy and building said in a statement. "But at the same time,
conditions should be competitive so that there will continue to
be interest in investing here in Denmark."
In 2003, the government extended the Maersk group's
concession to July 2042.
Under that deal, oil taxes rose for the remainder of a
concession period expiring in 2012 and the government got a
one-fifth stake from next year in the Maersk-led Danish
Underground Consortium (DUC), which produces most of Denmark's
oil and gas.
Maersk is operator and owns 39 percent of DUC. Royal Dutch
Shell has 46 percent and Chevron a 15 percent
stake in the partnership.
Lidegaard said conditions have changed since the previous
centre-right government made the deal with Maersk in 2003.
"Since 2003 the oil price has more than quadrupled the level
that was assumed when the agreement was made," he said. "However
the corporate tax has been reduced several times which means
lower taxes from the North Sea than was assumed in 2003."
The ministry said any eventual changes in the terms of the
North Sea agreement would take place within the framework of the
existing agreement or by way of a new negotiated deal.
It said the review would look into the consequences of the
North Sea concession in light of the rise in the oil price.
The first reports that the government would seek to adjust
the concession came on Tuesday evening.
Shares in A.P. Moller-Maersk closed nearly flat, up 0.06
percent, on Wednesday, roughly in line with a 0.1 percent rise
in the Copenhagen boursE's bluechip index.
Maersk and other oil and gas producers in the Danish part of
the North Sea pay between 60 and 70 percent tax on oil income.
Maersk said it would contribute relevant information for the
government's review of the concession and it expected the
government to honour existing agreements.
"The valid overall tax level for the period 2004-10 of over
60 percent of income corresponds to what the state required when
entering the North Sea agreement," A.P. Moller-Maersk said.
"Higher oil prices have meant higher revenues and therefore
higher tax payments, and so have benefited companies and the
state," Maersk said.
The government will form a commission consisting of
officials from the ministry of energy, climate and building, the
finance ministry and the tax ministry to carry out the review of
the concession by Aug. 31, 2012, the energy ministry said.
Denmark is western Europe's third biggest oil producer after
Norway and the UK, with 2010 production of about 14.2 million
standard cubic metres of oil, or about 245,000 barrels per day.
($1 = 5.504 Danish Crowns)
(Additional reporting by John Acher; Editing by Anthony Barker)