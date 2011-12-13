COPENHAGEN Dec 13 Danish Underground
Consortium's (DUC) oil output from Denmark's part of the North
Sea fell by about 1.7 percent in November from October, operator
A.P. Moller-Maersk said on Tuesday.
Oil and condensate output fell to 178,300 barrels per
day (bpd) in November from 181,400 bpd in October, Maersk said
in a statement. A year ago in November, production was 218,700
bpd.
DUC exports of natural gas rose to 480 million cubic
metres from 440 million in October and was down from 570 million
in the same month a year ago, Maersk said.
DUC is responsible for most of the petroleum output from
Denmark's North Sea oil and gas fields. Denmark is the
third-biggest producer in western Europe after Norway and
Britain.
Danish shipping and oil group A.P. Moller-Maersk owns 39
percent of DUC. Royal Dutch Shell Group has 46 percent
and Chevron a 15 percent stake in the partnership.
