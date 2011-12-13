COPENHAGEN Dec 13 Danish Underground Consortium's (DUC) oil output from Denmark's part of the North Sea fell by about 1.7 percent in November from October, operator A.P. Moller-Maersk said on Tuesday.

Oil and condensate output fell to 178,300 barrels per day (bpd) in November from 181,400 bpd in October, Maersk said in a statement. A year ago in November, production was 218,700 bpd.

DUC exports of natural gas rose to 480 million cubic metres from 440 million in October and was down from 570 million in the same month a year ago, Maersk said.

DUC is responsible for most of the petroleum output from Denmark's North Sea oil and gas fields. Denmark is the third-biggest producer in western Europe after Norway and Britain.

Danish shipping and oil group A.P. Moller-Maersk owns 39 percent of DUC. Royal Dutch Shell Group has 46 percent and Chevron a 15 percent stake in the partnership. (Reporting by Copenhagen Newsroom)