COPENHAGEN, July 5 Danish Underground
Consortium's (DUC) oil output from Denmark's part of the North
Sea fell about 0.3 percent in June from the previous month,
operator A.P. Moller-Maersk said on Thursday.
Oil and condensate output fell to 179,700 barrels per
day (bpd) in June from 180,200 bpd in May, Maersk said in a
statement. A year ago in June, production was 197,400 bpd.
DUC exports of natural gas fell to 400 million cubic
metres from 440 million in May and was down from 470 million
in the same month a year ago, Maersk said.
DUC is responsible for most of the petroleum output from
Denmark's North Sea oil and gas fields. Denmark is the
third-biggest producer in western Europe after Norway and
Britain.
Danish shipping and oil group A.P. Moller-Maersk owns 39
percent of DUC. Royal Dutch Shell Group has 46 percent
and Chevron a 15 percent stake in the partnership.#
(Reporting by Copenhagen newsroom)