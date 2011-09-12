COPENHAGEN, Sept 12 Danish Underground Consortium's (DUC) oil output from Denmark's part of the North Sea rose 3.2 percent in August from the previous month, operator A.P. Moller-Maersk (MAERSKb.CO) said on Monday.

Oil and condensate output rose to 193,300 barrels per day (bpd) in August from 187,300 bpd in July, Maersk said in a statement. A year ago in August, production was 157,900 bpd.

DUC exports of natural gas rose to 360 million cubic metres from 310 million in July and was down from 380 million in the same month a year ago, Maersk said.

DUC is responsible for most of the petroleum output from Denmark's North Sea oil and gas fields. Denmark is the third-biggest producer in western Europe after Norway and Britain.

Danish shipping and oil group A.P. Moller-Maersk owns 39 percent of DUC. Royal Dutch Shell Group (RDSa.L) has 46 percent and Chevron a 15 percent stake in the partnership.