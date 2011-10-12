COPENHAGEN Oct 12 Danish Underground Consortium's (DUC) oil output from Denmark's part of the North Sea fell about 1.6 percent in September from the previous month, operator A.P. Moller-Maersk (MAERSKb.CO) said on Wednesday.

Oil and condensate output fell to 189,100 barrels per day (bpd) in September from 192,100 bpd in August, Maersk said in a statement. A year ago in September, production was 204,100 bpd.

DUC exports of natural gas rose to 390 million cubic metres from 360 million in August and was down from 540 million in the same month a year ago, Maersk said.

DUC is responsible for most of the petroleum output from Denmark's North Sea oil and gas fields. Denmark is the third-biggest producer in western Europe after Norway and Britain.

Danish shipping and oil group A.P. Moller-Maersk owns 39 percent of DUC. Royal Dutch Shell Group (RDSa.L) has 46 percent and Chevron a 15 percent stake in the partnership.#

(Reporting by Mette Fraende)