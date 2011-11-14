COPENHAGEN Nov 14 Danish Underground Consortium's (DUC) oil output from Denmark's part of the North Sea fell about 4 percent in October from September, operator A.P. Moller-Maersk said on Monday.

Oil and condensate output fell to 181,800 barrels per day (bpd) in October from 189,500 bpd in September, Maersk said in a statement. A year ago in October, production was 215,000 bpd.

DUC exports of natural gas rose to 440 million cubic metres in October from 390 million in September but were down from 550 million in the same month a year ago, Maersk said.

DUC is responsible for most of the petroleum output from Denmark's North Sea oil and gas fields. Denmark is the third-biggest producer in western Europe after Norway and Britain.

Danish shipping and oil group A.P. Moller-Maersk owns 39 percent of DUC. Royal Dutch Shell Group has 46 percent and Chevron a 15 percent stake in the partnership. (Reporting by John Acher)