COPENHAGEN Feb 23 Danish Underground
Consortium's (DUC) oil output from Denmark's part of the North
Sea rose 10 percent in January from the previous month, operator
A.P. Moller-Maersk said.
Oil and condensate output rose to 176,500 barrels per
day (bpd) in January from 160,400 bpd in December, Maersk said.
Production in January 2011 was 201,200 bpd.
DUC's exports of natural gas rose to 510 million cubic
metres from 440 million in December and was down from 520
million a year earlier, Maersk said.
DUC is responsible for most of the petroleum output from
Denmark's North Sea oil and gas fields. Denmark is the
third-biggest producer in western Europe after Norway and
Britain.
Danish shipping and oil group A.P. Moller-Maersk owns 39
percent of DUC. Royal Dutch Shell Group has 46 percent
and Chevron a 15 percent stake in the partnership.
