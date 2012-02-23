COPENHAGEN Feb 23 Danish Underground Consortium's (DUC) oil output from Denmark's part of the North Sea rose 10 percent in January from the previous month, operator A.P. Moller-Maersk said.

Oil and condensate output rose to 176,500 barrels per day (bpd) in January from 160,400 bpd in December, Maersk said. Production in January 2011 was 201,200 bpd.

DUC's exports of natural gas rose to 510 million cubic metres from 440 million in December and was down from 520 million a year earlier, Maersk said.

DUC is responsible for most of the petroleum output from Denmark's North Sea oil and gas fields. Denmark is the third-biggest producer in western Europe after Norway and Britain.

Danish shipping and oil group A.P. Moller-Maersk owns 39 percent of DUC. Royal Dutch Shell Group has 46 percent and Chevron a 15 percent stake in the partnership. (Reporting by Copenhagen Newsroom; Editing by Dan Lalor)