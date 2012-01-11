COPENHAGEN Jan 11 Danish Underground Consortium's (DUC) oil output from Denmark's part of the North Sea fell by more than 10 percent in December from the previous month, operator A.P. Moller-Maersk said on Wednesday.

Oil and condensate output fell to 160,400 barrels per day (bpd) in December from 179,100 bpd in November, Maersk said in a statement. A year ago in December, production was 212,900 bpd.

DUC exports of natural gas fell to 440 million cubic metres in December from 480 million in November and were down from 590 million in the same month a year ago, Maersk said.

DUC is responsible for most of the petroleum output from Denmark's North Sea oil and gas fields. Denmark is the third-biggest producer in western Europe after Norway and Britain.

Danish shipping and oil group A.P. Moller-Maersk owns 39 percent of DUC. Royal Dutch Shell Group has 46 percent and Chevron a 15 percent stake in the partnership. (Reporting by John Acher)