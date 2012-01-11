COPENHAGEN Jan 11 Danish Underground
Consortium's (DUC) oil output from Denmark's part of the North
Sea fell by more than 10 percent in December from the previous
month, operator A.P. Moller-Maersk said on
Wednesday.
Oil and condensate output fell to 160,400 barrels per
day (bpd) in December from 179,100 bpd in November, Maersk said
in a statement. A year ago in December, production was 212,900
bpd.
DUC exports of natural gas fell to 440 million cubic
metres in December from 480 million in November and were down
from 590 million in the same month a year ago, Maersk said.
DUC is responsible for most of the petroleum output from
Denmark's North Sea oil and gas fields. Denmark is the
third-biggest producer in western Europe after Norway and
Britain.
Danish shipping and oil group A.P. Moller-Maersk owns 39
percent of DUC. Royal Dutch Shell Group has 46 percent
and Chevron a 15 percent stake in the partnership.
