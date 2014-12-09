COPENHAGEN Dec 9 Nordic fund Axcel has sold 3,066 million Danish crowns ($507 million) worth of existing shares in Danish jewellery company Pandora alongside Hakon Invest and two members of the founding Enevoldsen family.

Axcel said it will no longer own shares in Pandora. Goldman Sachs were bookrunner on the transaction. Rothschild advised on the deal.

($1 = 6.0433 Danish crowns) (Reporting by Ole Mikkelsen; Editing by Miral Fahmy)