COPENHAGEN Dec 14 Denmark's central bank pledged on Friday to increase liquidity in the money market if next year's pension transfers cause excessive fluctuations in the market, it said in a statement.

Denmark is introducing a new pension scheme from next year and will allow people to transfer across their current savings if they pay a preferential 37.3 percent tax when they transfer it, instead of the 40 percent tax rate that would be charged later on the current scheme.

Although the government expects only a fraction of those eligible to take advantage of the offer, forecasting receipts of about 5 billion Danish crowns ($880 million), analysts said there was the potential for the transfer to generate extra tax receipts of up to 175 billion crowns.

Those receipts would be drained from the money market, which could cause a squeeze and push up money market interest rates.

"If the net position is reduced to an extent where there is a risk of unintended changes in money market rates, Danmarks Nationalbank will, due to the fixed exchange rate policy, add liquidity to the extent needed," the bank said in a statement.

It said it was unclear when and how much revenue the pension scheme transfer would generate.

"Large revenue can lead to a considerable reduction of the monetary policy counterparties' net position towards Danmarks Nationalbank," it said.

The government said if the actual revenue from the transfers exceeds its target, it will use the cash to pay down debt. ($1 = 5.7006 Danish crowns) (Reporting by Balazs Koranyi; Editing by Hugh Lawson)