COPENHAGEN, March 2 PFA, Denmark's biggest
commercial pension fund with 450 billion crowns ($63.7 billion)
under management, expects to triple its investments in
alternative assets to up to 65 billion in three to four years,
its chief investment officer (CIO) told Reuters.
* With the expansion into alternative assets, such as
infrastructure projects, renewable energy projects and forests,
the pension fund hopes to earn a higher and more stable return
compared to the continuously low interest rate levels on bonds,
CIO Henrik Nohr Poulsen said in a telephone interview
* During the last year PFA has hired five additional
specialists to manage its alternative investments and now has a
total of seven specialists in the area, he added
* The fund is looking into projects within infrastructure,
ports and renewable energy at home and abroad, Poulsen said
* PFA has experienced disappointments within wind farm
projects due to the drop in the market price of electricity, he
added
* PFA expects its total investments to increase to 600
billion crowns by 2020, Poulsen said
($1 = 7.0623 Danish crowns)
(Reporting by Erik Matzen, editing by Teis Jensen and Terje
Solsvik)