COPENHAGEN, March 2 PFA, Denmark's biggest commercial pension fund with 450 billion crowns ($63.7 billion) under management, expects to triple its investments in alternative assets to up to 65 billion in three to four years, its chief investment officer (CIO) told Reuters.

* With the expansion into alternative assets, such as infrastructure projects, renewable energy projects and forests, the pension fund hopes to earn a higher and more stable return compared to the continuously low interest rate levels on bonds, CIO Henrik Nohr Poulsen said in a telephone interview

* During the last year PFA has hired five additional specialists to manage its alternative investments and now has a total of seven specialists in the area, he added

* The fund is looking into projects within infrastructure, ports and renewable energy at home and abroad, Poulsen said

* PFA has experienced disappointments within wind farm projects due to the drop in the market price of electricity, he added

* PFA expects its total investments to increase to 600 billion crowns by 2020, Poulsen said

($1 = 7.0623 Danish crowns) (Reporting by Erik Matzen, editing by Teis Jensen and Terje Solsvik)