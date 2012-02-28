* Navy says fired on pirate ship after warnings ignored
* Sixteen hostages rescued, nationality not disclosed
* Suspected pirates unhurt but two hostages killed
COPENHAGEN, Feb 28 Two people held hostage
by suspected Somali pirates were killed during a rescue
operation by the Danish navy that succeeded in freeing 16 other
captives off the horn of Africa, the navy said on Tuesday.
The Absalon, a Danish warship serving in NATO's
counter-piracy mission Ocean Shield, fired on the suspect boat,
a traditional dhow, after it disobeyed orders to stop, the navy
said. Seventeen suspected pirates were arrested.
"Two hostages were found seriously wounded, and even with
speedy assistance from the Absalon's doctor, their lives could
not be saved," the navy command said in a statement.
"It seems that they were wounded during the operation," said
navy spokesman Kenneth Nielsen said. "The other hostages are
fine, under the circumstances, and there are no killed or
wounded among the pirates."
Nielsen declined to disclose the nationalities of the
hostages before the Danish authorities inform their families.
The incident highlights the dangers of tackling piracy which
has become a huge problem in recent years as pirates from
lawless, poverty-stricken Somalia seek large ransoms to release
ships and hostages.
"They tried all harmless means to stop it but with no
effect," Nielsen said. "It went from call, to warning, to
warning shots, and in the end they (the Absalon crew) were
tasked to direct fire to parts of the vessel to stop it."
The incident will be subjected to a thorough investigation,
the navy said.
As part of NATO's anti-piracy drive, the Absalon had kept
the suspect boat under surveillance for some time and stopped it
during the night between Sunday and Monday when it attempted to
sneak away from the coast into open waters.
Nielsen said the captured pirates would be held aboard the
Absalon until Denmark could determine if it could hand them over
to a country in the region to be prosecuted.
(Reporting by John Acher; Editing by Robin Pomeroy)