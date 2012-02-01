COPENHAGEN Feb 1 Denmark's purchasing
managers' index fell to 54.3 points in January from a revised
59.4 points in December, the purchase management and logistics
lobby DILF said on Wednesday.
The December PMI level was revised down from a figure of
59.8 points reported a month ago.
A reading of more than 50 points indicates an increase in
industrial activity while a figure below 50 signals contraction.
The Danish PMI measures orderbooks, the weighted average of
production, workforce, delivery time, inventories of finished
goods, input costs and purchasing quantities.
(Reporting by Copenhagen Newsroom)