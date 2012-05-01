COPENHAGEN May 1 Denmark's purchasing managers' index rose to a 12-month high of 61.8 points in April from a revised 53.0 points in March, the purchase management and logistics lobby DILF said on Tuesday.

"The current level is the highest since April 2011 and therefore indicates increasing growth in industry," DILF said in a statement. "Overall industrial activity looks fairly satisfactory."

A reading of more than 50 points indicates an increase in industrial activity while a figure below 50 signals contraction.

The Danish PMI measures orderbooks, the weighted average of production, workforce, delivery time, inventories of finished goods, input costs and purchasing quantities. (Reporting by Copenhagen newsroom)