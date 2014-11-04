COPENHAGEN Nov 4 Private equity company IK Investment Partners is working on a takeover bid for Danish food groups Claus Meyer and Logismose, daily Jyllands-Posten (JP) reported on Tuesday.

Claus Meyer, the co-owner of Danish restaurant Noma, crowned as the world's best restaurant four times, controls several restaurants, a canteen service, a deli chain and is more established after a career as a TV chef.

Logismose imports French wine and food, runs two gourmet restaurants and is controlled by the Gronlykke family.

IK Investment Partners will pay 800 million Danish crowns ($135 million) for the two companies, according to the newspaper.

"The deal was approved by investors last week," one source with knowledge of the matter was quoted as telling the newspaper.

Representatives of IK Investment Partners, Logismose and Meyer were not immediately available outside of business hours to comment on the report.

(1 US dollar = 5.9459 Danish crown) (Reporting by Ole Mikkelsen; Editing by Stephen Coates)