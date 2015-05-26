COPENHAGEN May 26 A Danish radio station is
defending a show during which the host killed a baby rabbit by
hitting it with a bicycle pump, live on the air, saying it was
intended to show the hypocrisy of animal lovers.
The host, Asger Juhl, killed the baby rabbit, called Allan,
"according to careful instructions by a professional animal
caretaker from a Danish zoo", station 24/7 said on Tuesday. He
later took the rabbit home, skinned it and cooked it.
Monday's show caused a storm on social media, with many
Danes outraged. "They are sick. Euw! THEY should have a bicycle
pump in their faces," Facebook user Melissa Rod wrote of the
radio show.
"We knew we would be accused of provocation," the station
said in a statement. "And yes, we indeed wanted to provoke the
public and to stir a debate about the hypocrisy when it comes to
perceptions of cruelty towards animals."
During the broadcast, the station provided details of the
livestock industry in Denmark, where people are outnumbered by
pigs for slaughter. It said Danes' concern for animal welfare
did not extend to the way animals are killed for their dining
room tables.
"These animals have often endured horrific suffering on
their way to our dinner tables. These animals are killed
according to the same controlled conditions as our studio
rabbit, and without it invoking any strong reactions," the
station said.
The incident is the latest to whip up outrage over Danish
treatment of animals. Similar outbursts followed Copenhagen
Zoo's decision last year to kill and publicly dissect a giraffe
and, a few weeks later, kill four healthy lions to renew its
breeding stock.
Some said the radio station had a point. "It says a lot
about the Danes that they go more crazy over a rabbit than over
thousands of refugees on the Mediterranean Sea," JepFransson
tweeted on Twitter with the hashtag #allangate.
Another wrote: "I think many here need to pour their cafe
latte in a thermos and get out of the city to see how nature can
be".
