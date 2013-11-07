COPENHAGEN Nov 6 Denmark's central bank is widely expected to cut interest rates on Thursday after a 25 basis points reduction by the European Central Bank.

That would take the main Danish policy rate a step closer to historic negative territory.

The ECB cut its main policy rate by 25 basis points to 0.25 percent at its meeting on Thursday.

The Danish bank is expected to announce a smaller cut at 1500 GMT, in a bid to avoid taking the country's main lending rate into negative territory for the first time.

Analysts said they believed the Nationalbank would cut its rates by 10 or 15 basis points, which would take its main lending rate to 0.10 percent or 0.05 percent from the current 0.20 percent.

"We expect Nationalbanken to cut its lending rate by 0.10 percentage points, taking the lending rate to 0.10 percent," said Svenska Handelsbanken chief economist Jes Asmussen.

The Danish central bank, the Nationalbank, normally changes rates in lock-step with the ECB to keep the rate spread to the euro zone steady and hold the crown steady within its allowed fluctuation band against the euro.

The Nationalbank has struggled to counter strengthening pressures on the crown as wary investors have dumped euro assets in favour of non-euro securities including Danish bonds. (Reporting by Teis Jensen; Editing by Hugh Lawson)