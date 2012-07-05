* Denmark seen following ECB in 25 bps rate cut

* Main policy rate seen cut to 0.20 percent

* CD rate seen cut below zero (Adds details, background)

COPENHAGEN, July 5 Denmark's central bank is expected to cut borrowing costs on Thursday, mirroring a 25 basis point cut by the ECB, in a historic move that is likely to bring the Danish bank's deposit rate, a secondary policy rate, below zero for the first time.

The European Central Bank earlier lowered its main policy rate to a record low 0.75 percent, and Denmark's Nationalbank is expected to announce a cut of the same magnitude in its lending rate at 1400 GMT.

"It is our clear expectation that the Nationalbank will follow suit," Danske Bank's chief economist Steen Bocian said.

"We expect that we will see rates going negative today."

The Danish central bank, whose mandate is to keep the crown currency steady against the euro, last cut rates on May 31 and said it has the instruments to cope with negative interest rates if necessary.

The Nationalbank has struggled to keep in check a strengthening crown as investors have dumped euro assets in favour of non-euro ones including Danish bonds.

The bank is expected to lower its main policy rate, the lending rate, to 0.20 percent from a record low 0.45 percent.

The ECB also cut the rate on its deposit facility to zero, seen as strengthening expectations the central bank will lower its main secondary rate, the certificates of deposit (CD) rate, into negative territory for the first time.

"The rate cut from the ECB means that we face negative rates in Denmark," Handelsbanken chief economist Jes Asmussen in a note to clients.

The bank was seen cutting its CD rate, which stands at 0.05 percent after the May cuts, to below zero, but analysts said it was not certain if the Nationalbank would cut that rate by as much as the lending rate.

"We would expect the Danish bank to mirror the cut in the (ECB's) refi rate by lowering its lending rate by 25 basis points and to introduce a negative certificates of deposit interest rate," Danske Bank's senior strategist Kasper Kirkegaard said.

"By how much (it will cut the CD rate) is still uncertain, and an argument can be made for anything from 10 to 25 basis points," Kirkegaard said.

"It would be a surprise if they cut it by only 5 basis points to zero, (though) that is (possible)."

The CD rate is the rate that banks receive for short-term deposits at the central bank.

The Nationalbank could also cut its current account rate -the rate of interest on current accounts of monetary policy counterparties at the central bank - from zero into negative territory, but analysts said it might be left unchanged.

Danske Bank said its main expectation was for the central bank to keep the current account rate at 0.0 percent.

The Nationalbank said on its website in a recent addition to its explanation of monetary policy tools that "technically, it is possible to obtain negative interest rates with the existing monetary policy instruments". It said that in exceptional circumstances it may be necessary for it to lower the CD rate into negative territory.

But it added: "Such a scenario would imply that the current account rate will be higher than the rate of interest on certificates of deposit and the current account limits will be revised upward."

Current account limits are set for individual banks and for the financial sector overall, with the limit now at just above 23 billion crowns.

Danske Bank's Kirkegaard said that a cut the CD rate to negative, would probably be accompanied by an increase in the current account limits. Banks held 186.3 billion Danish crowns in CDs at the central bank and 21.5 billion crowns in current accounts as of Wednesday.

Nordea economist Jan Storup Nielsen also said in a note on Wednesday that the central bank was likely to increase the current account limits if it introduced a negative CD rate. But he warned the limits would probably not be lifted by enough to accommodate all the liquidity in the market, so some money would be forced to remain in CDs at negative rates.

In June, Denmark's foreign exchange reserves rose by 9.2 billion Danish crowns ($1.56 billion), or 1.8 percent, to an all-time high of 511.6 billion crowns, also pointing to a rate cut on Thursday.

The Nationalbank said on Tuesday it intervened in the foreign exchange market in June, selling a net 7.3 billion crowns for other currencies to steady the crown in line with its mandate.

Changes in the reserves are a pointer to interest rate setting if they stem from intervention because the Nationalbank tends to follow up with rate moves to maintain the currency peg. (Reporting by Mette Fraende; Editing by Catherine Evans)