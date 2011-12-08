COPENHAGEN Dec 8 Denmark's central bank chief said on Thursday there was no floor for Danish interest rates and he could even imagine negative interest rates.

"There is no limit for how low the rate can be, and one can imagine a negative rate," Governor Nils Bernstein told Reuters after the Nationalbank cut its lending rate by a bigger-than-expected 40 basis points to an all-time low 0.80 percent.

He declined to elaborate on what kind of situation could warrant a negative interest rate.

Bernstein said the Nationalbank, which runs a fixed exchange-rate monetary policy to keep the Danish crown steady within a band to the euro, had the tools necessary to cope with the strong crown.

He said the bank had no precise target for the level of the foreign exchange reserves.

