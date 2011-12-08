COPENHAGEN Dec 8 Denmark's central bank
chief said on Thursday there was no floor for Danish interest
rates and he could even imagine negative interest rates.
"There is no limit for how low the rate can be, and one can
imagine a negative rate," Governor Nils Bernstein told Reuters
after the Nationalbank cut its lending rate by a
bigger-than-expected 40 basis points to an all-time low 0.80
percent.
He declined to elaborate on what kind of situation could
warrant a negative interest rate.
Bernstein said the Nationalbank, which runs a fixed
exchange-rate monetary policy to keep the Danish crown steady
within a band to the euro, had the tools necessary to cope with
the strong crown.
He said the bank had no precise target for the level of the
foreign exchange reserves.
(Reporting by Ole Mikkelsen)