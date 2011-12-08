COPENHAGEN Dec 8 Denmark's central bank cut its key interest rate by 40 basis points to 0.80 percent on Thursday, exceeding a quarter point decrease by the European Central Bank, to curb the strength of the Danish crown currency.

The Nationalbank, which runs a fixed exchange-rate policy to keep the crown steady to the euro, lowered the lending rate from 1.20 percent, where it had been since a deeper-than-expected 35 basis points cut on Nov. 3.

"The interest rate reduction is a consequence of the reduction by the European Central Bank of its rate on the main refinancing operations by 0.25 percentage point to 1.0 percent," the Nationalbank said in a statement.

"At the same time Danmarks Nationalbank has taken the opportunity to narrow the spread between the lending rate and the rate on certificates of deposit in order to reduce the possibility of fluctuations in the short money market rates," it said.

The bank cut its certificates of deposit (CD) rate by 25 basis points to 0.40 percent and its current account rate to 0.30 percent from 0.55 percent. (Reporting by Copenhagen newsroom)