COPENHAGEN Nov 3 Denmark's central bank cut its lending rate and two secondary rates by a 0.35 percentage point on Thursday, lowering rates by 10 basis points more than the European Central Bank, to curb the strength of the Danish crown currency.

The Nationalbank cut the lending rate to 1.20 percent from 1.55 percent, where it had been since a quarter-point increase in July.

The bank, which runs a fixed exchange-rate policy to keep the crown steady to the euro, cut its certificates of deposit (CD) rate to 0.65 percent from 1.0 percent and its current account rate to 0.55 percent from 0.9 percent.

The ECB under its new chief Mario Draghi earlier in the day cut its official rate by a quarter point to 1.25 percent in a surprise move.