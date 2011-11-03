BRIEF-Moody's - Korea's rising household debt levels do not pose immediate financial stability concerns for sovereign or banks
* Moody's: Korea's rising household debt levels do not pose immediate financial stability concerns for sovereign or banks
COPENHAGEN Nov 3 Denmark's central bank cut its lending rate and two secondary rates by a 0.35 percentage point on Thursday, lowering rates by 10 basis points more than the European Central Bank, to curb the strength of the Danish crown currency.
The Nationalbank cut the lending rate to 1.20 percent from 1.55 percent, where it had been since a quarter-point increase in July.
The bank, which runs a fixed exchange-rate policy to keep the crown steady to the euro, cut its certificates of deposit (CD) rate to 0.65 percent from 1.0 percent and its current account rate to 0.55 percent from 0.9 percent.
The ECB under its new chief Mario Draghi earlier in the day cut its official rate by a quarter point to 1.25 percent in a surprise move. (Reporting by)
(The following statement was released by the rating agency) JAKARTA, February 06 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings Indonesia has assigned Indonesia-based PT Asuransi Wahana Tata's (ASWATA) National Insurer Financial Strength (IFS) Rating at 'AA(idn)'. The Outlook is Stable. 'AA' National IFS Ratings denote a very strong capacity to meet policyholder obligations relative to all other obligations or issuers in the same country, across all industries and obligation types. The risk of ceased or interrupted
* Bnp Paribas says it appointed Philippe De Caraman and Thierry Olive co-heads of investment banking for Asia Pacific effective from March 6, 2017