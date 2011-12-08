COPENHAGEN Dec 8 Denmark's central bank said on Thursday it would offer banks and mortgage credit institutions better access to longer-term financing by introducing a new three-year loan.

"The rate of interest on the three-year credit facility will be variable, reflecting the Nationalbank's seven-day monetary policy lending rate," the central bank said in a statement.

The new loans, which will be provided against collateral specified by the central bank, will supplement the bank's seven-day and six-month credit facilities, it said.

The announcement came alongside a bigger-than-expected 0.40 basis point cut in the bank's lending rate to an all-time low 0.80 percent. (Reporting by Copenhagen newsroom)