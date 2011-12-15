COPENHAGEN Dec 15 Denmark's central bank cut interest rates for a second time in just a week on Thursday, lowering its key interest rate by 10 basis points to 0.7 percent to curb strength in the Danish crown currency.

The Nationalbank, which runs a fixed exchange-rate policy to keep the crown steady versus the euro, cut the lending rate from 0.80 percent, where it had been since a deeper-than-expected 40 basis points cut on Dec. 8.

The bank also cut its certificates of deposit (CD) rate by 10 basis points to 0.30 percent and trimmed its current account rate by 5 bps to 0.25 percent. (Reporting by John Acher; Editing by Hugh Lawson)