COPENHAGEN Jan 24 Denmark's central bank raised
its rates on Thursday in a bid to strengthen the Danish crown
, lifting its lending rate and certificates of deposit
rate by 10 basis points to 0.30 percent and negative 0.10
percent respectively.
The Nationalbank, whose policy aims to keep the crown steady
within a narrow band to the euro, introduced a negative
secondary rate for the first time in its history when it cut the
CD rate by 25 basis points to negative 0.20 percent on July 5.
Also on Thursday, the bank kept its current account rate,
another secondary rate, unchanged at 0.0 percent.
(Reporting by Copenhagen Newsroom)