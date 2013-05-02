COPENHAGEN May 2 Denmark's central bank cut its main lending rate on Thursday to partly shadow a 25 basis points reduction by the European Central Bank earlier in the day.

The move cut the lending rate by 10 basis points to 0.20 percent to hold the crown currency steady within its allowed fluctuation band to the euro.

The Nationalbank, kept a secondary rate, the certificates of deposit (CD), and its current account rate, another secondary rate, unchanged at negative 0.10 percent and 0.0 percent respectively. (Reporting by Copenhagen newsroom; Editing by Toby Chopra)