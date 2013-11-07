BRIEF-NZX says trading system and fix connection issues have been resolved
* NZX trading system and fix connection issues have been resolved
COPENHAGEN Nov 7 Denmark's central bank did not as many economists had expected cut its interest rates on Thursday despite a 25 basis points reduction by the European Central Bank earlier in the day.
The central bank said that Danish banks have a large need to place funds at the central bank.
"For this reason Danmarks Nationalbank keeps the interest rates unchanged," the central bank said. (Reporting by Copenhagen newsroom; Editing by Toby Chopra)
WASHINGTON, March 7 President Donald Trump on Tuesday endorsed Republican legislation to replace the Obamacare healthcare law but the measure faced a rebellion by conservative groups and lawmakers, complicating its chances for passage in the U.S. Congress.
* Currency Exchange International announces financial results for the three month period ended January 31, 2017