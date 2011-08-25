* Denmark cuts two secondary rates by 10 bps to ease crown

* Cuts CD rate to 1.10 pct, current account rate to 1.0 pct

* Keeps main policy rate steady at 1.55 pct (Adds details, economist quotes)

By John Acher and Ole Mikkelsen

COPENHAGEN, Aug 25 Denmark's central bank cut two of its secondary interest rates by a tenth of a percentage point on Thursday to rein in its crown currency, and analysts said more cuts were likely in the months ahead.

The Nationalbank kept its main rate on hold but cut its certificate of deposit (CD) rate to 1.10 percent from 1.20 percent and lowered its current account rate to 1.00 percent from 1.10 percent.

"It was a cautious reduction," said Nordea senior analyst Troels Theill Eriksen. "It cannot be ruled out that it will be necessary (for the bank) to come out again."

The crown weakened briefly through 7.45 to the euro after Thursday's surprise cut, but firmed back to 7.4490 by 1519 GMT.

The Nationalbank changes rates to keep the crown in a band of plus or minus 2.25 percent around its central parity rate of 7.46038 to the euro, meaning the crown can move between 7.29252 and 7.62824. It practice the central bank keeps a tighter band.

"The short euro market rates have fallen and the spread to the equivalent Danish rates has tended to strengthen the Danish crown," the Nationalbank said in a statement.

With euro market rates expected to fall further, Nykredit Markets senior economist Tore Stramer said more rate cuts could be expected from the Danish central bank, which tends to move in lock-step with the ECB.

"The Nationalbank's explanation that the fall in short European money market rates means that we expect further reductions in the deposit rate in the coming months," Stramer said.

"We now expect two further reductions of 0.10 percentage point over the next six months," Stramer said.

Nationalbank left its main lending rate unchanged at 1.55 percent, where it has been since a 25 basis-point increase in July.

It said Thursday's move followed its intervention in the market, where it had been selling crowns for foreign exchange.

The Nationalbank sometimes intervenes in the forex market, buying or selling crowns for other currencies to strengthen or soften it. If that fails to have the desired effect, it changes interest rates.

Realkredit chief economist Christian Heinig said the rate cut should be seen in light of the European Central Bank's decision in early August to push more liquidity into the financial system while holding its policy rate steady.

Heinig said in a note to clients that euro zone market rates had fallen significantly as a consequence of that.

Nykredit's Stramer said he expected the ECB to carry out further liquidity measures in the second half of 2011 due to debt problems afflicting banks above all in Spain and Italy, but also due to increasing pressure on French banks.

"That will push European money market rates down further and thereby make further independent rate reductions from the Nationalbank necessary," Stramer said. (Reporting by John Acher; Editing by Hugh Lawson)