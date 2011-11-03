(Adds details, background, quotes)

* Danish c.bank cuts rates by more than expected, 35 bps

* Cuts main policy rate to 1.20 pct

* Cuts CD rate to 0.65 pct, current account rate to 0.55 pct

COPENHAGEN, Nov 3 Denmark's central bank cut interest rates by a deeper-than-expected 35 basis points on Thursday after a surprise quarter point cut by the European Central Bank.

The Danish bank's cut by 10 basis points more than the ECB's reduction was a partial surprise, though some economists had seen a chance the Nationalbank would take a bigger step to curb strength of the crown currency.

The Nationalbank cut the lending rate to 1.20 percent from 1.55 percent, where it had been since a quarter-point increase in July.

The bank, which runs a fixed exchange-rate policy to keep the crown steady to the euro, cut its certificates of deposit (CD) rate to 0.65 percent from 1.0 percent and its current account rate to 0.55 percent from 0.9 percent.

"The interest rate reduction is a consequence of the reduction by the European Central Bank of its rate on the main refinancing operations by 0.25 percentage point to 1.25 percent," the Nationalbank said in a statement.

The bank said it had also been intervening in the foreign exchange market before the rate reduction.

The ECB earlier on Thursday surprised markets by cutting rates at the first meeting to be headed by its new chief Mario Draghi.

The Danish bank changes rates for the sole purpose of keeping the crown steady within its allowed fluctuation band to the euro , which is plus or minus 2.25 percentage points around a central parity rate of 7.46038 in the ERM-2 grid.

That means that the crown can fluctuate between 7.29252 and 7.62824 to the euro, though in practice the bank has kept a much tighter band in recent years.

The crown dipped only slightly and temporarily after the ECB's cut, but it softened to 7.4413 to the euro by 1615 GMT after the Danish bank's cut from around 7.4407 just before the announcement. (Reporting by John Acher; Editing by Toby Chopra)