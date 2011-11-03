* Danish c.bank seen cutting rates in lock-step with ECB

* Bank seen cutting lending rate to 1.30 pct from 1.55

* Economists see chance Danish cut could be deeper

COPENHAGEN, Nov 3 Denmark's central bank is expected to cut interest rates at 1500 GMT on Thursday to mirror a surprise 25 basis points cut by the European Central Bank, economists said.

The Nationalbank, which operates a fixed exchange-rate policy to keep the Danish crown steady against the euro, was expected to lower its lending rate to 1.30 percent from 1.55 percent to match the ECB's cut and keep the spread to the official euro zone rate steady at 5 bps.

"The central bank will reduce rates by a similar amount. What is interesting is whether it will reduce rates more than the ECB," said Nykredit senior economist Tore Stramer.

"We have seen a strengthening of the crown in recent days, so we cannot rule out that it will reduce rates more than the ECB," Stramer said. "But I think it will cut by the same amount since uncertainty is enormous at the moment."

Nordea senior analyst Troels Theill Eriksen also said it was certain that the Nationalbank would cut rates following the ECB, but he said there was a chance the bank could take the opportunity to cut by 5 or 10 bps more to weaken the crown.

The Danish central bank normally changes its interest rates the same day and by the same margin as the ECB, although it sometimes also changes rates unilaterally to steady the crown within its band to the euro.

It raised its lending rate, its main policy rate, to 1.55 percent on July 7 to match a quarter point increase by the ECB in its rate. Since then it has reduced secondary rates twice, in August and September, to soften the crown.

The bank was also expected on Thursday to cut its secondary rates, the certificates of deposit (CD) rate and current account rate, by at least the same amount as the lending rate.

The Danish crown is pegged to the euro in a fluctuation band of plus or minus 2.25 percent around a central parity rate of 7.46038 in the ERM-2 grid. (Reporting by Mette Fraende and Ole Mikkelsen; editing by Stephen Nisbet)