* Danish c.bank cuts rates by more than expected, 35 bps
* Cuts main policy rate to 1.20 pct, below ECB for first
time
* Cuts CD rate to 0.65 pct, current account rate to 0.55 pct
By John Acher and Mette Fraende
COPENHAGEN, Nov 3 Denmark's central bank cut
interest rates by a deeper-than-expected 35 basis points on
Thursday after a surprise quarter point cut by the European
Central Bank, putting the Danish official rate below the ECB
rate for the first time.
The Danish bank's cut by 10 basis points more than the ECB's
reduction was a partial surprise, though some economists had
seen a chance the Nationalbank would take a bigger step to curb
strength of the crown currency.
The Nationalbank cut the lending rate, its main policy rate,
to 1.20 percent from 1.55 percent where it had been since a
quarter-point increase in July.
The ECB earlier on Thursday surprised markets by cutting its
rate to 1.25 percent from 1.50 percent at the first meeting to
be headed by its new president Mario Draghi.
After the ECB's reduction, a Danish cut a few hours later on
Thursday was a virtual certainty as the Danish central bank
usually moves in lock-step with the ECB to keep the interest
rate spread steady to the euro zone.
But Denmark's heftier cut put its official rate 5 basis
points below the ECB's rate, marking a historical first.
"This means that the rate spread between Denmark and the
euro zone is negative for the first time," Danske Bank chief
economist Steen Bocian said.
The bank, which runs a fixed exchange-rate policy to keep
the crown steady to the euro, cut its certificates of deposit
(CD) rate to 0.65 percent from 1.0 percent and its current
account rate to 0.55 percent from 0.9 percent.
"The interest rate reduction is a consequence of the
reduction by the European Central Bank of its rate on the main
refinancing operations by 0.25 percentage point to 1.25
percent," the Nationalbank said in a statement.
The bank said it had also been intervening in the foreign
exchange market before the rate reduction.
The bank intervenes, buying or selling crowns for other
currencies, to steady the crown. If that does not have the
desired effect, it changes interest rates.
HISTORICAL CUT
"The rate cut is historical in the sense that it is the
first time ever that the Nationalbank's lending rate crawls
under the ECB's," Nordea Markets senior analyst Troels Theill
Eriksen said.
Sydbank chief economist Jacob Graven said in a note to
clients that Denmark's cut to below the ECB level "reflects
historically high confidence in the Danish crown in relation to
the euro."
"Traditionally the Danish rate has always been a little
higher than the rate in the euro zone to give investors a little
extra reward for running the risk of investing money in Danish
crowns instead of euros," Graven said. "But now the world had
been stood on its head."
The Danish bank changes rates for the sole purpose of
keeping the crown steady within its allowed fluctuation band to
the euro , which is plus or minus 2.25 percentage
points around a central rate of 7.46038 in the ERM-2 grid.
That means that the crown can fluctuate between 7.29252 and
7.62824 to the euro, though in practice the bank has kept a
much tighter band in recent years.
The crown, which has been fuelled as something of a safe
haven bet outside the euro, dipped only slightly and temporarily
after the ECB's cut.
It softened only as much as to 7.4419 to the euro after the
Danish bank's cut from around 7.4407 just before the
announcement, but partly recovered to 7.4413 by 1739 GMT.
The central bank says it does not set rates with a view to
the macro economy but only in accordance with its mandate to
keep the crown steady.
Nonetheless, economists said the rate reduction would help
as economic prospects have grown gloomier.
"The rate cut is a welcome helping hand to the Danish
economy in a period when growth is low and the future looks
bleak," Eriksen said.
The rate reduction came after the new centre-left government
presented a revised 2012 budget with a widening deficit, cut its
growth outlook for this year and next, and said it would bring
forward billions in investment to kick start growth.
Handelsbanken's economist Jes Asmussen said that more rate
cuts could be seen early next year. "Weather we will see more
large cuts like this one from the Nationalbank is unknown," he
said.
