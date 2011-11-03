* Danish c.bank cuts rates by more than expected, 35 bps

* Cuts main policy rate to 1.20 pct, below ECB for first time

* Cuts CD rate to 0.65 pct, current account rate to 0.55 pct (Adds economist, budget, writes through)

By John Acher and Mette Fraende

COPENHAGEN, Nov 3 Denmark's central bank cut interest rates by a deeper-than-expected 35 basis points on Thursday after a surprise quarter point cut by the European Central Bank, putting the Danish official rate below the ECB rate for the first time.

The Danish bank's cut by 10 basis points more than the ECB's reduction was a partial surprise, though some economists had seen a chance the Nationalbank would take a bigger step to curb strength of the crown currency.

The Nationalbank cut the lending rate, its main policy rate, to 1.20 percent from 1.55 percent where it had been since a quarter-point increase in July.

The ECB earlier on Thursday surprised markets by cutting its rate to 1.25 percent from 1.50 percent at the first meeting to be headed by its new president Mario Draghi.

After the ECB's reduction, a Danish cut a few hours later on Thursday was a virtual certainty as the Danish central bank usually moves in lock-step with the ECB to keep the interest rate spread steady to the euro zone.

But Denmark's heftier cut put its official rate 5 basis points below the ECB's rate, marking a historical first.

"This means that the rate spread between Denmark and the euro zone is negative for the first time," Danske Bank chief economist Steen Bocian said.

The bank, which runs a fixed exchange-rate policy to keep the crown steady to the euro, cut its certificates of deposit (CD) rate to 0.65 percent from 1.0 percent and its current account rate to 0.55 percent from 0.9 percent.

"The interest rate reduction is a consequence of the reduction by the European Central Bank of its rate on the main refinancing operations by 0.25 percentage point to 1.25 percent," the Nationalbank said in a statement.

The bank said it had also been intervening in the foreign exchange market before the rate reduction.

The bank intervenes, buying or selling crowns for other currencies, to steady the crown. If that does not have the desired effect, it changes interest rates.

HISTORICAL CUT

"The rate cut is historical in the sense that it is the first time ever that the Nationalbank's lending rate crawls under the ECB's," Nordea Markets senior analyst Troels Theill Eriksen said.

Sydbank chief economist Jacob Graven said in a note to clients that Denmark's cut to below the ECB level "reflects historically high confidence in the Danish crown in relation to the euro."

"Traditionally the Danish rate has always been a little higher than the rate in the euro zone to give investors a little extra reward for running the risk of investing money in Danish crowns instead of euros," Graven said. "But now the world had been stood on its head."

The Danish bank changes rates for the sole purpose of keeping the crown steady within its allowed fluctuation band to the euro , which is plus or minus 2.25 percentage points around a central rate of 7.46038 in the ERM-2 grid.

That means that the crown can fluctuate between 7.29252 and 7.62824 to the euro, though in practice the bank has kept a much tighter band in recent years.

The crown, which has been fuelled as something of a safe haven bet outside the euro, dipped only slightly and temporarily after the ECB's cut.

It softened only as much as to 7.4419 to the euro after the Danish bank's cut from around 7.4407 just before the announcement, but partly recovered to 7.4413 by 1739 GMT.

The central bank says it does not set rates with a view to the macro economy but only in accordance with its mandate to keep the crown steady.

Nonetheless, economists said the rate reduction would help as economic prospects have grown gloomier.

"The rate cut is a welcome helping hand to the Danish economy in a period when growth is low and the future looks bleak," Eriksen said.

The rate reduction came after the new centre-left government presented a revised 2012 budget with a widening deficit, cut its growth outlook for this year and next, and said it would bring forward billions in investment to kick start growth.

Handelsbanken's economist Jes Asmussen said that more rate cuts could be seen early next year. "Weather we will see more large cuts like this one from the Nationalbank is unknown," he said. (Additional reporting by Ole Mikkelsen and Shida Chayesteh; Editing by Toby Chopra, Ron Askew)