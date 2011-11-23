COPENHAGEN Nov 23 Denmark's central bank may cut interest rates in coming days or even hours, analysts believe, leveraging strong demand for the country's low-yielding debt and moving to rein in a strong crown currency.

Strong interest in Danish debt has sent yields on the 10-year bond below those on equivalent German Bunds, with both trading at a touch above 2 percent at 1440 GMT on Wednesday .

That reflecting what observers called a "disastrous" German bond sale on Wednesday amid mounting unease about how far the euro zone debt crisis might spread, while contributing to a strengthening of the crown against the euro.

The Danish central bank, which aims to keep the crown steady within a narrow band to the euro, does not hold regular monetary policy meetings.

Its board of governors convenes whenever necessary, often to coincide with the European Central Bank, whose policy moves it has tended to track but which does not meet again until Dec 8.

But the Danish bank broke the mould in early November, when it cut rates by 35 basis points to 1.20 percent, undercutting the ECB, Which cut by 25 basis points.

"The central bank could end up delivering an early Christmas present to property owners," Danske Bank chief analyst Arne Rasmussen said in a note to clients.

"The crown is at a stronger level than when the central bank intervened in the market before the latest rate cut on November 3," Rasmussen said.

The crown -- pegged to the euro in a 2.25 percent band around a central rate of 7.46038 -- traded at 7.4385 to the euro at 1307 GMT on Wednesday.

"With the crown at the current strong level, an influx of foreign currency could come fast and it is therefore not impossible that the central bank already decides to cut the rate tomorrow to counter the influx," Rasmussen said.

"The central bank does not want the crown at levels this strong," Nordea added in a note to clients.

"We see no immediate reason why the crown could not strengthen further, for which reason there is a big likelihood the central bank will ease monetary policy further," Nordea said.

For unilateral rate cuts, the central bank has traditionally favoured Thursdays at 1500 GMT, although it could announce rate actions at any day of the week. (Reporting by Mette Fraende; Editing by John Stonestreet)