COPENHAGEN Nov 23 Denmark's central bank
may cut interest rates in coming days or even hours, analysts
believe, leveraging strong demand for the country's low-yielding
debt and moving to rein in a strong crown currency.
Strong interest in Danish debt has sent yields on the 10-year
bond below those on equivalent German Bunds, with both trading
at a touch above 2 percent at 1440 GMT on Wednesday
.
That reflecting what observers called a "disastrous" German
bond sale on Wednesday amid mounting unease about how far the
euro zone debt crisis might spread, while contributing to a
strengthening of the crown against the euro.
The Danish central bank, which aims to keep the crown steady
within a narrow band to the euro, does not hold
regular monetary policy meetings.
Its board of governors convenes whenever necessary, often to
coincide with the European Central Bank, whose policy moves it
has tended to track but which does not meet again until Dec 8.
But the Danish bank broke the mould in early November, when
it cut rates by 35 basis points to 1.20 percent, undercutting
the ECB, Which cut by 25 basis points.
"The central bank could end up delivering an early Christmas
present to property owners," Danske Bank chief analyst Arne
Rasmussen said in a note to clients.
"The crown is at a stronger level than when the central bank
intervened in the market before the latest rate cut on November
3," Rasmussen said.
The crown -- pegged to the euro in a 2.25 percent band
around a central rate of 7.46038 -- traded at 7.4385
to the euro at 1307 GMT on Wednesday.
"With the crown at the current strong level, an influx of
foreign currency could come fast and it is therefore not
impossible that the central bank already decides to cut the rate
tomorrow to counter the influx," Rasmussen said.
"The central bank does not want the crown at levels this
strong," Nordea added in a note to clients.
"We see no immediate reason why the crown could not
strengthen further, for which reason there is a big likelihood
the central bank will ease monetary policy further," Nordea
said.
For unilateral rate cuts, the central bank has traditionally
favoured Thursdays at 1500 GMT, although it could announce rate
actions at any day of the week.
(Reporting by Mette Fraende; Editing by John Stonestreet)