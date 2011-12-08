* Danish c.bank cuts lending rate by 40 bps to 0.80 pct

* Cut exceeds ECB's 25 bps reduction and market expectations

* Cuts CD rate by 25 bps to 0.40 pct (Adds details, c.bank governor and economist quotes)

By Ole Mikkelsen and John Acher

COPENHAGEN, Dec 8 Denmark's central bank cut its key interest rate by 40 basis points to an all-time low 0.80 percent on Thursday, exceeding a quarter point reduction by the European Central Bank, to curb the strength of the Danish crown currency.

The Nationalbank, which runs a fixed exchange-rate policy to keep the crown steady to the euro, cut its lending rate by more than expected, and Governor Nils Bernstein told Reuters he saw no floor for Danish rates.

"There is no limit for how low the rate can be, and one can imagine a negative rate," Bernstein told Reuters. He declined to elaborate on what situation could warrant negative rates.

Bernstein said the Nationalbank has the tools it needs to cope with the strong crown. "We have the interest rate weapon, and we have the foreign exchange reserve," he said.

The crown, which over the past two weeks has strengthened through 7.44 and approached 7.43 to the euro, softened to 7.4357 by 1624 GMT from around 7.4342 just before the bank's announcement.

The rate reduction followed the ECB's 25 basis points cut in its main policy rate to 1.0 percent, which had been expected and which made a Danish cut a virtual certainty.

The Nationalbank tends to move in lock-step with the euro zone's bank. The only uncertainty had been whether it would cut by the same amount or more than the ECB.

Ten out of 10 economists surveyed by Reuters this week had forecast the Nationalbank would cut rates, but a majority had expected it only to mirror a 25 bps cut by the ECB, and the most aggressive step was seen as 35 bps cut.

Thursday's cut also followed intervention by the Nationalbank in the foreign exchange market in November to soften the crown, which has nonetheless stayed on the strong side of 7.44 to the euro despite the bank's efforts.

The central bank intervenes in the foreign exchange market, buying and selling crowns for other currencies to adjust it within its band to the euro. If that fails to have the desired effect, it changes interest rates.

Some economists have said recently that the central bank may have delayed cutting rates and let the crown appreciate more than usual to build up bigger foreign exchange reserves to be in a better position to defend the crown if it came under weakening pressure again as it did in late 2008.

"The currency reserve is a result of the policy we conduct," Bernstein told Reuters. "We have no precise target for how big it should be."

Thursday's reduction was the second time in just over a month that the bank surprised the markets with a heftier-than-expected cut. On Nov. 3 it cut the lending rate by 35 basis points to 1.20 percent after the ECB had cut by 25 bps.

Already the November cut had taken Denmark's official rate below the euro zone rate for the first time ever.

Danske Bank chief analyst Arne Lohmann Rasmussen said he expected a further ECB rate cut in January which the Danish central bank would shadow.

"Therefore the lending rate will come down to a new record low of 0.55 percent or even lower," Rasmussen said in a note to clients. "We have come or will soon be on the way towards a 'de facto' zero rate in Denmark."

Rasmussen said the crown has been fuelled by investors' interest in Danish assets, which he said "underscores the fact that, in the current financial and debt crisis, Denmark is perceived as a safe haven."

Though it normally cuts all its rates by the same amount, the Nationalbank on Thursday cut its secondary rates by 25 basis points instead of the 40 bps by which it lowered its main rate.

"The Nationalbank has taken the opportunity to narrow the spread between the lending rate and the rate on certificates of deposit in order to reduce the possibility of fluctuations in the short money market rates," it said in a statement.

The bank cut its certificates of deposit (CD) rate by a quarter point to 0.40 percent and its current account rate to 0.30 percent from 0.55 percent.

NEW 3-YEAR LIQUIDITY

The central bank also said it would offer banks and mortgage credit institutions a new three-year variable rate liquidity loan against collateral to improve access to longer-term liquidity.

The new facility, which comes in addition to the Nationalbank's seven-day and six-month credit facilities, coincided with a new three-year liquidity facility offered by the ECB to fend off a credit crunch.

"The rate of interest on the three-year credit facility will be variable, reflecting the Nationalbank's seven-day monetary-policy lending rate," the bank said.

The bank changes rates for the sole purpose of keeping the crown steady within its allowed fluctuation band to the euro , which is plus or minus 2.25 percentage points around a central rate of 7.46038 in the ERM-2 grid.

That means that the crown can fluctuate between 7.29252 and 7.62824 to the euro, though in practice the bank has kept a much tighter band in recent years. (Reporting by John Acher; editing by Ron Askew)